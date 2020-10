About this show

Hershey Felder stars as Claude Debussy.

A very personal journey through the beloved city of Paris through the music of Claude Debussy ("Clair de Lune," Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune …) and how this music shaped a whole new world of color in sound. This new world of "musical impressionism" gave us the beginnings of what we have come to know as "Movie Music."

Purchase includes the live stream and a week of ON DEMAND viewing access to the recording of the live stream (through 11/29).