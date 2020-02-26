About this show

A perfect blend of farce, romance, and treachery, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder won the Tony for Best Musical in 2014, and we're proud to host the Bay Area professional premiere! When a commoner finds he's eighth in line for an Earldom, he begins fiendishly plotting to move to the top of the heap. With a sparkling score and a crack ensemble cast, this Guide is part comedy of manners and part music hall romp — you'll be dying of laughter.

The New York Times called A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder "ingenious" and "among the most inspired and entertaining new musicals," while USA Today called it " morbidly hilarious." A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder follows in the Tony Award-winning footsteps of 42nd Street Moon's production of Once, which recently won the Theatre Bay Area Award for Best Musical.