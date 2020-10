About this show

Jaron has taken up bread making and Jess can't stop buying plants. Quarantine right? Bay Area favorites, Jessica Coker and Jaron Vesely are hungry for some great friends and great music – that's why they have decided to host their first virtual dinner party! With superstar guests like Angel Adedokun, Danny Cozart, Marisa Cozart, Anthone Jackson, and Leslie Ivy Louthaman who knows what craziness will ensue! Featuring songs from Waitress, Gypsy, Mame, Next to Normal, and so much more!