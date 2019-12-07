About this show

For their 18th annual holiday offering, the Troubies have combined the soulful sounds of songstress Carole King with one of the most enduring stories of our time — Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol" — and the result is "So Far Away" from what you'd expect! Will Ebenezer Scrooge wake up "One Fine Day" feeling like a "Natural Woman" and finally "Believe in Humanity"? Will he break his "Chains" and be shown what's truly "Beautiful," and discover he has a "Corazón" before "It's Too Late," baby? Will Tiny Tim go "Up on the Roof" and ask, "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow"? This December do the "Locomotion" (or the NoHo Metro) to the El Portal Theatre for many happy tidings of comfort and joy. Prepare for the rockin' sounds of the Troubadorchestra to make you "feel the earth move" under your feet! Experience the Holi-daze like never before because, this magical season, "You've Got a Friend" in the Troubies!