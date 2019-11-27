About this show

Cygnet's holiday smash hit is back for its sixth season! Bring the family back to enjoy the holiday classic adapted from Charles Dickens's timeless tale of hope and redemption. This imaginative production features original music, creative stagecraft and puppetry, and live sound effects. Step into a Victorian Christmas card for a unique storytelling experience that is sure to delight the entire family!

"It's not Christmas without A Christmas Carol and this is the best one around." — SDGLN.com