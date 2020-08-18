About this show

Amid the closures on Broadway and Off-Broadway, Theatre 68 is pushing the boundaries of a new medium for live theatre. Celebrating creativity and ingenuity with their annual play festival, this time broadcasted through Zoom. Each play is written, directed and performed entirely by members of the company. Centered around the theme of "Primal Instincts", these short plays will take a classic theatrical approach infused with film production elements. Each 10-15 minute play will be performed once a week for six weeks, beginning on Tuesday August 18th at 8pm, and running through September 27th. Each play will be shown on YouTube (link below) and through the Company's social media accounts, and will include a talk back with the actors and director following the performance. Tickets will be donation based through Venmo or PayPal, and all proceeds will continue to keep the "doors" of Theatre 68 open, both in New York and LA.

https://www.youtube.com/user/68CentCrewTheatre