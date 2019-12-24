About this show

Los Angeles's largest holiday spectacular celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2019. Join this year's cohosts, internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Suzanna Guzmán and actress Marissa Ramirez (Blue Bloods), for this free, three-hour holiday show featuring 25 music ensembles, choirs, and dance companies from the many neighborhoods and cultures that make up LA. Once again, PBS SoCal will host a live broadcast of the event that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 1959, while KCET will air the program twice on Christmas Day. Legendary Cuban jazz trumpet player Arturo Sandoval, accompanied by his world-renowned band, will kick off this year's celebration with a medley of holiday songs. Returning favorites include Hālau Keali'i o Nālani & the Daniel Ho Trio, the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, gospel choir Greater LA Cathedral Choir, Jung Im Lee Korean Dance Academy, and folklórico troupe Pacifico Dance Company. Newcomers include Latin folk band Cuñao and the dancers African Soul Intl.