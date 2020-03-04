About this show

Sidle up to the bar at the Horseshoe Tavern where big-haired, sweet-voiced country darling Charlane Tucker is booked to play a set of barroom classics. She's not shy about the motor behind her cross-country tour: get her heart broken enough times to be sad enough to write the perfect country song. But her live show — with the Horseshoe's stellar house band — veers wildly off course when a past fling unexpectedly turns up. You have a front-row seat for a night of whiskey-fueled drama. A story about not giving up, despite the odds, 100 Heartbreaks is a raucous send-up of — and love song to — the good ol' days of country music.