About this show

Join us for an exciting night full of humor and heart, rallying around what is essential—connection, curiosity, and humanity—as we look to and celebrate New Horizons.

Tune in to see William Shakespeare, alive and well, living on the property at Shakespeare & Company, catch a sneak peek of the upcoming Fall Festival documentary, Speak What We Feel, and reconnect with Company artists—past, present, and future—who will remind us that we’re all Shakespeare.