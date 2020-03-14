About this show

Presenting an evening of hilarious comedy with the author and star of one of the longest running one-man comedies in Broadway history: My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy. This will be a night of pure enjoyment as Steve, using his gift for acting, dialects and voices, brings to life more than twenty oddball people in hysterical situations that we can all relate to. From family to friends, from TSA officers to Steve's doctors... From Brooklyn to Broadway! You'll recognize these characters from your own life and leave the theater wiping tears of laughter from your eyes!