Moulin Rouge! The Musical National Tour Adds San Francisco to Its Route

The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have announced that the first North American tour will play in San Francisco at the Orpheum Theatre in Summer 2021, following previously announced engagements in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre (November 2020) and in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (December 17, 2020-February 21, 2021). Additional tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.

The musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film is currently running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It is described as follows: "As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago."

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).