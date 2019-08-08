John Gallagher Jr. and Stark Sands Will Reunite for Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced today that Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening) and Tony nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots) will costar in the world-premiere musical Swept Away.

Inspired by and featuring the music of the Avett Brothers, the musical is written by Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge!) and helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (American Idiot). Swept Away will begin performances on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Swept Away marks a reunion for Gallagher and director Mayer, who were both part of Berkeley Rep's world premiere of American Idiot in 2009. Sands later joined the cast for the Broadway production.

Drawing from the Avett Brothers' vast body of work, Swept Away tells the story of a violent storm that sinks a whaling ship, and the four surviving souls — a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace — who each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten and Sean Hudock.