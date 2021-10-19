Francois Battiste, Nancy Opel, and Amber Iman to Lead San Francisco Cast of A Christmas Carol

Complete casting has been announced for the San Francisco production of A Christmas Carol, which is set to run at the Golden Gate Theatre from November 26 - December 26.

Based on the beloved Charles Dickens Christmas tale, A Christmas Carol tells the story of greedy miser Ebenezer Scrooge. On Christmas eve, he is visited by three ghosts who show him his past, present, and eventual future should he continue down his lonely path. This version features a new script by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and direction by Matthew Warchus (Matilda). The production garnered five 2020 Tony Awards, sweeping the design categories and picking up an award for Christopher Nightingale's original score.

In San Francisco, Broadway veteran Nancy Opel (Wicked) will play the Ghost of Christmas Past. Amber Iman (Shuffle Along) will portray the Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs. Fezziwig. They will be joined by Francois Battiste (Bronx Bombers) in the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

The cast includes Ben Beckley as Father/Marley, Charlie Berghoffer IV and Gabriel Kong alternating as Tiny Tim, Samuel Faustine as Ferdy/Nicholas, LeRoy S. Graham III as Fred, Monica Ho as Little Fan, Ramzi Khalaf as Bob Cratchit, Stephanie Lambourn as Mrs. Cratchit, Ash Malloy as Belle, Kris Saint-Louis as Young Ebenezer, Annie Sherman as Jess, Wiley Naman Strasser as George, and Colin Thomson as Fezziwig. Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. and Helen Siveter are standbys.

