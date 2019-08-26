Casting Announced for Suzan-Lori Parks's White Noise at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Rep has announced casting for its production of Suzan-Lori Parks's Outer Critics Circle Award-winning play White Noise, running September 26-November 10 under the direction of Jaki Bradley.

Therese Barbato, Nick Dillenberg, Chris Herbie Holland, and Aimé Donna Kelly will star as Dawn, Ralph, Leo, and Misha, four friends whose relationships are altered forever after a racially motivated incident with the police causes Leo to make a radical proposition to Ralph.

The creative team includes Adam Rigg (scenic designer), Tilly Grimes (costume designer), Alexander V. Nichols (lighting and video designer), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound designer).