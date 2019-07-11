Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

The Tony Award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will take part in this year's Comic-Con International: San Diego, from July 18-21.

On July 18 at 6pm, the show's Magic and Illusions Designer, Jamie Harrison, and associate Chris Fisher will lead an interactive masterclass, giving audiences a demonstration of how the magic works in the production. Throughout Comic-Con, the production's booth in the exhibit hall (booth #3629) will feature a model of Christine Jones's set; a costume worn by original Harry Jamie Parker; and exclusive content from the forthcoming book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey, which will be released by Scholastic in the US on November 5.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. It opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018, and received six 2018 Tony Awards.