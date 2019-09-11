Young Frankenstein Opens Tonight at Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre's new production of Young Frankenstein opens tonight, after having begun previews on September 3. The show will run through October 20.

This adaptation of Brooks's 1974 film features music by Brooks himself and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan. This will mark the American premiere of the London revised version of Brooks's musical comedy, featuring two new musical numbers and a revised script by Brooks himself.

Young Frankenstein is described as follows: "Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") reluctantly inherits his infamous family's estate in Transylvania. Urged on by a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself fulfilling his grandfather's corpse-raising legacy."

Ben Dibble, Casey Elizabeth Gill, Luke Bradt, Alanna J. Smith, Mary Martello, Fran Pisco, and Dan Olmstead star in the production, which is directed by Charles Abbott.