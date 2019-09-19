Steve Martin's Meteor Shower Opens Tonight at Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre's new production of Steve Martin's comedy Meteor Shower opens tonight, September 19, after having begun previews on September 10. It will run through October 27.

The play is described as follows: "Get ready for the unexpected when Norm and his wife Corky invite another couple to their backyard to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower in the night sky. As the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, cocktails flow, tempers flare, and sparks fly — literally. Steve Martin's surprising new comedy takes an offbeat look at the comic anxiety lurking just beneath the surface of modern marriage."

Real-life married couple Susan Riley Stevens and Greg Wood play Corky and Norm. Jake Blouch and Jessica Bedford play Gerald and Laura. Debi Marcucci directs. The creative team includes Roman Tatarowicz (set design), Rebecca Dwight (costume design), Jimmy Lawlor (lighting design), and Damien Figueras (sound design).