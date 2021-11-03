Fairycakes, Starring Jackie Hoffman and Julie Halston, to End Off-Broadway Run Early

Douglas Carter Beane's off-Broadway comedy, Fairycakes, will play its final performance at Greenwich House Theater on Sunday November 21 at 8pm. It had originally been slated to run through January 2.

"I wish it had a longer run," the playwright said in a press statement, "but then I wish every show of mine had run longer. For now, hurry on down to the village and come have a laugh. We could all use one!"

Featuring an all-star cast of some of New York's best stage actors, including Jackie Hoffman, Julie Halston, Mo Rocca, Arnie Burton, and Ann Harada, Fairycakes had been one of the most-anticipated shows of the fall season. It follows the rough outline of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, while inserting characters like Geppetto, Cupid, Prince Charming, and a Mermaid — all speaking in rhyming verse. In his review for TheaterMania, critic Pete Hempstead called it a "most lamentable comedy."

Beane directed the production, with costumes by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and original music by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott served as choreographer and associate director.