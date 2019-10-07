Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany to Star in The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Audible Inc. has announced the world premiere of The Half-Life of Marie Curie, an Audible-commissioned work, written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Previews will begin November 12 ahead of a November 19 opening at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

The production will star Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) and Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and will follow the formative friendship between renowned scientist Marie Curie and radical engineer Hertha Ayrton. The play is set during the summer of 1912 when news of Marie Curie's secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, Curie leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie's career — and drastically alter her life.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie was commissioned for Audible's Emerging Playwright program, a dedicated $5 million fund that enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary storytelling.

The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), and Darron L. West (sound design).