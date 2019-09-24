The Enigmatist to Return to New York City for Limited Engagement

After overwhelming demand and six months of sold-out performances earlier this year, David Kwong's The Enigmatist will return to the High Line Hotel for a limited engagement November 1-January 11, 2020.

Described as an "immersive evening of puzzles, cryptology and illusions," The Enigmatist "invites you to step into the mysterious, historic world of the Riverbank Estate, the 'cradle of cryptology,' reimagined at The High Line Hotel's gothic Hoffman Hall. Guests will experience mind-bending illusions, and solve entertaining riddles and puzzles. The Enigmatist will blur reality and fiction — and leave you in awe of Kwong's secret talents."

Kwong is a magician and crossword constructor who was the head magic consultant on the hit film Now You See Me.

The creative team includes Brett Banakis (production designer), Josh Higgason (lighting and projection designer), Joshua Yocom (properties designer), Mary Hamrick Williamson (associate scenic designer), Francis Menotti (magic consultant), Dave Shukan (puzzle consultant), and Joan Sergay (consulting director).