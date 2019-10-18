Stephanie J. Block and Brian d'Arcy James to Star in Waterwell's The Courtroom

Stephanie J. Block and Brian d'Arcy James will star in an upcoming presentation of Waterwell's The Courtroom, created by Arian Moayed and Lee Sunday Evans.

A reenactment of real deportation proceedings, The Courtroom features text arranged from real transcripts by Moayed, and direction by Evans. The production, which had a sold-out run earlier this year, will return for a series of special one-night engagements in civic venues across the city.

Block and d'Arcy James will take part in a performance on October 24 at the Judson Memorial Church. The complete company also includes Happy Anderson, Hanna Cheek, Mick Hilgers, Nick Mills, Pat Ravey, Thomas Sadoski, and Kristin Villanueva.

The next performance will be November 21 at the Center at West Park in the West Park Presbyterian Church. Casting is still to be announced.