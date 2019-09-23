Soraya Broukhim and More to Star in World Premiere of The Hope Hypothesis

Voyage Theater Company has announced that it will present the world premiere of The Hope Hypothesis, a new play written and directed by Cat Miller, at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, October 25-November 15, with opening night set for Tuesday, October 29.

The play is described as follows: "Syrian-born lawyer-to-be Amena has everything in order to become a U.S. citizen, but something doesn't seem quite right to the teller at the immigration office. In a dizzying chain of Kafka-esque scenarios, each more incomprehensible than the last, what should have been a simple visit turns into a bureaucratic nightmare so outlandish you have to laugh in order to survive."

Soraya Broukhim (NBC's The Enemy Within), Wesley Zurick (On the Shore of the Wide World at Atlantic Theater Company), Charlie O'Rourke (A Christmas Carol at American Conservatory Theater), William Ragsdale (the original 1985 Fright Night film), Greg Brostrom (CBS's FBI), Connor Carew (One Man, Two Guvnors at Florida Studio Theater), and Mary Hodges (assistant director for Slave Play) will star in the production.

The creative team will include Zoë Hurwitz (scenic design), Katja Andreiev (costume design), Bailey L. Rosa (lighting design), and M. Florian Staab (sound design).