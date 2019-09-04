Soho Rep. 2019-20 Season to Include New Play by Betrayal's Zawe Ashton

Soho Rep. has announced its 2019-20 season.

From October 14 to November 17, the company will present the US premiere of For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad, a new play by Zawe Ashton, who is currently starring in Betrayal on Broadway. Directed by Whitney White, the play is described as "a daring and exhilarating fever dream about the forces that push a woman from the everyday into free fall." The cast will include Stephanie Berry (Gloria: A Life), Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns), Sharon Hope (Daredevil), Nicole Lewis (Blue Ridge), Blasina Olowe (off-Broadway debut), Cherene Snow (The Rolling Stone), Bisserat Tseggai (The Jungle), Shay Vawn (The Gods of Comedy at the McCarter Theatre Center), and Kat Williams (off-Broadway debut).

The second production of the season will be the New York premiere of Hansol Jung's Wolf Play (March 17-April 19, 2020), produced in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company. Dustin Wills will direct. It is described as "a mischievous and affecting new play about the families we choose and unchoose." Casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.