Margo Seibert, Estelle Parsons, and More to Star in Michael Friedman's Unknown Soldier

Playwrights Horizons has announced the cast and creative team for the New York premiere of Unknown Soldier, set to run in Playwrights' Mainstage Theater February 14, 2020-March 29, 2020.

Unknown Soldier features a book and lyrics by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by the late Michael Friedman in his final work. The show is described as follows: "In 2003, Manhattan dweller Ellen Rabinowitz finds herself back in her inherited childhood home in Troy, NY, where she was raised by her resentful grandmother Lucy, who recently died. Cleaning it out, she discovers a mysterious photograph of an anonymous soldier, returned from battle in WWI, tucked away in a box of keepsakes. Unknown Soldier unravels a delicate tangle of family lore, as Ellen chases the extraordinary story that unlocks her history — and charts her future."

Directed by Trip Cullman with choreography by Patrick McCollum, the cast will feature Kerstin Anderson, James Crichton, Zoe Glick, Emilie Kouatchou, Erik Lochtefeld, Jay McKenzie, Jessica Naimy, Estelle Parsons, Margo Seibert, Thom Sesma, and Perry Sherman.

The creative team includes Mark Wendland (scenic design), Clint Ramos (co-costume design), Jacob A. Climer (co-costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), J. Jared Janas (hair and wig design), Marco Paguia (co-orchestrator), Julie McBride (music director), Tomoko Akaboshi (music coordinator), and Lisa Ann Chernoff (stage manager).