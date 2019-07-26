See Anne L. Nathan as the Broadway Bounty Hunter

Photos of Anne L. Nathan playing the title role in Broadway Bounty Hunter have been released. The musical is running at the Greenwich House Theater.

Anne L. Nathan and the company of Broadway Bounty Hunter.

(© Matthew Murphy)

With music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Iconis, Lance Rubin, and Jason SweetTooth Williams, Broadway Bounty Hunter received its world premiere at Barrington Stage in 2016. The off-Broadway premiere is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner.

Alan H. Green and Anne L. Nathan in Broadway Bounty Hunter.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Broadway Bounty Hunter is inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s. Nathan plays the title role during Saturday matinee performances. The musical regularly features Annie Golden as Annie, a down-on-her-luck actor of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. The musical is described as chronicling "a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity — and save the theater."

Anne L. Nathan and Emily Borromeo in Broadway Bounty Hunter.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The company is also includes Alan H. Green as Lazarus, Brad Oscar as Mac Roundtree, Emily Borromeo as Shiro Jin, Badia Farha as Sienna, Jasmine Forsberg as Cortnie and Indigo, Omar Garibay as Spark Plug and Director, Jared Joseph as Felipe, Christina Sajous as Claudine Machine and Janessa, and Emilie Battle and Ian Coulter-Buford as swings.