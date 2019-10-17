Red Bull Theater Announces New Season

Red Bull Theater has announced its 2019-20 season.

The company's mainstage production will be The Alchemist by Jeffrey Hatcher, adapted from Ben Jonson and directed by Jesse Berger. Performances will begin in May 2020 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with cast and design team to be announced.

Readings will include James Shirley's The Traitor, directed by Nathan Winkelstein, featuring Oge Agulue, Christian Coulson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Max Gordon Moore, Nneka Okafor, Antoinette Robinson, Chauncy Thomas (November 18); Beaumont & Fletcher's Love Lies a-Bleeding, directed by Carl Cofield, featuring Zach Appleman, Susan Heyward, Ezra Knight, Cara Ricketts (December 16); and Thomas Middleton's Women Beware Women, directed by Jose Zayas, featuring Juliana Canfield, Kathleen Chalfant, Robert Cuccioli, Zachary Fine, Sam Lilja, Julia McDermott, Laila Robins (January 27).

Readings also include Kate Hamill's The Scarlet Letter, based on the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne, directed by Sarna Lapine, featuring Kelley Curran (February 10); Ana Caro's The Courage to Right a Woman's Wrongs (Valor, Agravio y Mujer), directed by Melia Bensussen, featuring Carson Elrod, Lorenzo Pisoni, Matthew Saldivar (March 16); John Milton's Paradise Lost, adapted by Michael Barakiva (April 6); Anchuli Felicia King's Keene, directed by Ethan McSweeny, featuring Clifton Duncan (May 18); and Lynn Rosen's The Claudias, directed by Meredith McDonough, featuring Jennifer Mudge and Danielle Skraastad (June 15).