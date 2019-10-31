Primary Stages Postpones Off-Broadway Run of New Clarence Coo Play

Primary Stages has "postponed" its production of Clarence Coo's play On That Day in Amsterdam, which was set to begin previews on Friday, November 1, and runn through December 18 at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

"Our mission, first and foremost, is to serve and support the people and the plays under our roof," the theater said in a statement. "It has become clear that our goal for On That Day in Amsterdam has not been met, and that as a result, the play's potential is not yet fully realized. While we do not take lightly the decision to postpone a production, it is essential that we regroup and reflect on how to best serve the artists and our mission moving forward, and for us to present Clarence Coo's play at a later date."

On That Day in Amsterdam was to have replaced a previously announced, and then postponed, premiere of Billy Porter's Untitled Sex Project.