Primary Stages Announces Casting for On That Day in Amsterdam

Primary Stages has announced casting for the world premiere of On That Day in Amsterdam, written by Clarence Coo and directed by Kareem Fahmy. Performances are set to run at the Cherry Lane Theatre October 29-December 18 with an official opening on November 19.

The play is described as follows: "In a time when your fate is determined by your passport, Clarence Coo's deeply arresting play captures a transient moment of magic. The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, On That Day in Amsterdam witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss."

The cast will include Abubakr Ali (Twelfth Night) as Sammy, Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking) as Vincent, Evander Duck (Orange Is the New Black) as Rembrandt, Jeffrey Omura (Fruiting Bodies) as Kevin, and Rocky Vega (My Lingerie Play) as Anne.

The creative team includes set design by Brian Prather, lighting design by Matt Frey, sound design by Mark Van Hare, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, and projection design by Shawn Duan.

On That Day in Amsterdam is produced in association with Ted Snowdon.