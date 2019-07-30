Out of Water: A Brazilian Pocket Musical to Play at TADA! Theater

Out of Water: A Brazilian Pocket Musical has announced a run in New York City after a critically acclaimed run in Brazil in 2018. From August 10 to September 1, it will play 11 shows at TADA! Theater.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Vitor Rocha and music by Rocha and Ana Paula Villar, the musical is described as follows: "Set in a very small city in the middle of nowhere in Brazil, Out of Water tells the tale of Kid (to be played by Eduardo Medaets), a young boy who no longer remembers his own name, and his new friend, Mr. Out of Water, as they embark on a journey to find the sea. Along the way, the two friends stumble upon various traditional Brazilian characters who guide them to overcome the biggest fears known to man, giving new meaning to their lives and their journey."

Out of Water won the Bibi Ferreira Award for Best New Playwright, as well as a Bibi Ferreira nomination for its original score, and Aplauso Brazil nominations for Best Musical and Best Original Score and Lyrics. The musical has been translated by Isa Bustamanti and adapted for the New York stage by the production's directors, Renata Soares and Ronny Dutra.

In addition to Medaets, the company will include Helora Danna, Pedro Coppeti, and Maite Zakia. The creative team will include Villar (music direction) and Pedro Coppeti (vocal supervision).