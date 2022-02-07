Notes From Now Song Cycle Casts Judy McLane, Josh Lamon, and More

Prospect Theater Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere of Notes From Now, directed and choreographed by Billy Bustamante. The new musical anthology brings together the work of 21 musical theater writers, and will run at 59E59 Theaters from March 2-20 with an official March 10 opening.

The cast of Notes From Now features Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Thani Brant, Darron Hayes, Josh Lamon (The Prom), Aline Mayagoitia (HBO's Love Life), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), and John Yi (Soft Power), with understudy support from Genesis Adelia Collado.

The production's creative team includes scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Rodriguo Muñoz, lighting design by Shannon Clarke, sound design by Ben Scheff, and casting by Michael Cassara, CSA. Elizabeth Emanuel serves as Production Stage Manager.

Notes From Now comprises a roster of songs composed by the following artists: Jay Adana; Troy Anthony; Masi Asare; Jeff Blumenkrantz; Georgie Castilla and Jaime Lozano; Gretchen Cryer; Tia DeShazor and Derrick Byars; Alexandra Elle and Stephen Schwartz; Adam Gwon; Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar; Peter Mills; Ryan Scott Oliver; Michelle J. Rodriguez; Angela Sclafani; Paulo K Tiról; and Amanda Yesnowitz and Deborah Abramson.

The song cycle is said to offer a "dynamic musical reflection of our contemporary world, spanning a wide range of song styles." Sean Peter Forte serves as Music Director, with orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.