New Photos From Chris Urch's The Rolling Stone

Lincoln Center Theater has released photos from Chris Urch's The Rolling Stone, directed by Saheem Ali. The play opens July 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Adenike Thomas and Ato Blankson-Wood in a scene from The Rolling Stone.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Set in Uganda, a country subjected to severe anti-homosexuality laws, The Rolling Stone is an intimate yet explosive family drama about two brothers at odds — one a gay man in a clandestine relationship, and the other a church pastor who fervently rails against the lifestyle his brother is forced to conceal.

Myra Lucretia Taylor and James Udom share the stage in The Rolling Stone.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

The cast of six includes Ato Blankson-Wood, Latoya Edwards, Robert Gilbert, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Adenike Thomas, and James Udom.The production features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Japhy Weideman, and original music and sound by Justin Ellington.