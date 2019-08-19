New Clarence Coo Play to Replace Billy Porter Premiere

Clarence Coo's play On That Day in Amsterdam will open the new season at off-Broadway's Primary Stages, running October 29-December 18 under the direction of Kareem Fahmy. The drama will run at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

On That Day in Amsterdam replaces the previously announced production of Billy Porter's Untitled Sex Project, which has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

The play is described as follows: "The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city." Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

The company also said that it will hold its 35th anniversary gala, honoring Theresa Rebeck, Jamie deRoy, Dasha Epstein, Susan Rose, and Cheryl Wiesenfeld, on October 16 at Tribeca 360°. Currently scheduled to perform are Charles Busch, Ann Harada, Kristine Nielsen, Will Roland, and Julie White.