Mike Squillante, Kim Steele, and More to Join Gary Busey in Only Human

The rest of the cast has been announced for the world premiere of Only Human, the new pop-rock musical starring Gary Busey as God. Previews begin at Theatre at St. Clements on October 8 ahead of opening night on October 21. Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by producer Jesse Murphy and Squillante. NJ Agwuna will direct.

Squillante, Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Evan Maltby, Ben Bogen (Frozen), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel) will also star.

The creative team will include Josue Jasmin (choreography), Adrià Barbosa (orchestrations, arrangements, musical direction), Andrew Moerdyk (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Eric Norbury (lighting design), and Benjamin Scheff (sound design).

Only Human is described as follows: "Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose…literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire."