Theresa Rebeck's Seared Extends Again

MCC Theater has announced a final extension for its New York premiere of Seared by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy nominee Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet). Previously scheduled for a limited run through November 10 and extended through December 1, Seared will now play through December 15 at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the cast stars W. Tré Davis (Valor), four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), David Mason (Trick or Treat), and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening).

Seared is described as follows: "Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to re-create his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins."

The East Coast premiere of Seared was produced by the Williamstown Theatre Festival in July 2018.