Tony Nominee Mary Beth Peil joins Macbeth at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company has announced complete casting for its upcoming production of Macbeth, directed by John Doyle (who also contributes scenic design) and running October 10-December 15.

As previously announced, real-life spouses Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Nadia Bowers (Describe the Night) will star as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. Joining them will be Barzin Akhavan (Network) as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian (Les Liasions Dangereuses) as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara (The Color Purple) as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld (King Kong) as Banquo, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia) as Duncan, Antonio Michael Woodard (A Human Being, of a Sort) as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Jade Wu (Luke Cage) as Ross.

Shakespeare's terrifying tale of revenge, murder, and madness, Macbeth traces the fallout when the darkest side of humanity cheats its way into a position of power. Its protagonists' violent ambition is famously aroused by a prophecy delivered by a group of witches, and the play has proven historically prophetic: Shakespeare's portrait of the psychology of tyranny has found itself in unsettling dialogue with societies around the world time and again. The creative team for Macbeth includes Ann Hould-Ward (costume design), Solomon Weisbard (lighting design), and Matt Stine (sound design).

CSC has also announced a new talkback series, Classic Perspectives, that will launch in connection with Macbeth. With the initiative, the company expands its programming of post-show conversations, which have always been an integral part of the CSC audience experience. For each production going forward, CSC will offer talks on a variety of relevant topics, featuring theatrical and other scholars, as well as more traditional events with members of the cast and creative team offering behind-the-scenes details.