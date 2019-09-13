See Margaret Trudeau on Opening Night of Certain Woman of an Age

Last night, on September 12, Margaret Trudeau gave the first performance in the limited three-night engagement of her solo show Certain Woman of an Age, presented by Audible at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Check out photos from during and after the opening-night performance below.

Margaret Trudeau performs Certain Woman of an Age at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

(© Cindy Ord)

In the show, Trudeau — former wife of Pierre Trudeau, 15th prime minister of Canada; mother of Justin Trudeau, Canada's current prime minister; and international mental health advocate — opens up about her extraordinary life and her encounters with some of the most important icons of our time. The piece is cowritten with Alix Sobler and directed by Kimberly Senior.

Margaret Trudeau with Andrea Martin on opening night of Certain Woman of an Age.

(© Cindy Ord)

Certain Woman of an Age runs through September 14. It will be recorded live as an Audible Original production and made available for listeners globally in the coming months.

Margaret Trudeau (center) with Certain Woman of an Age cowriter Alix Sober (left) and director Kimberly Senior on opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

(© Cindy Ord)

