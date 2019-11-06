Christopher Chen's World Premiere of The Headlands Announced for LCT3 Run

LCT3 will present Christopher Chen's The Headlands, directed by Kund Adams, running February 8-March 22.

The Headlands will feature Laura Kai Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn, Mahira Kakkar, Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram, Johnny Wu, and Aaron Yoo. The production will have sets by Kimie Nishikawa, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Mark Barton, sound by Peter Mills Weiss, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun.

In The Headlands, an amateur sleuth and true-crime aficionado sets out to solve the ultimate case: the unsolved murder of his father. Using his memories and the family stories he was told as a child growing up in San Francisco, he begins an investigation through a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that leads him to question the sincerity of those closest to him.