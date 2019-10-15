Laura Benanti to Host NYCLU Gala Honoring Celia Keenan-Bolger

Tony winner Laura Benanti will host My Body My Business: Broadway Stands Up for Freedom, the 17th annual benefit concert for the American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union. The concert will take place at the Town Hall on Monday, October 28.

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me, Kate) and Tony nominees Montego Glover (Memphis), Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) will be joined by Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Julia Murney (Wicked), Jeannette Bayardelle (Hair), Shoba Narayan (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and Shaina Taub (Public Works' Twelfth Night), along with Starr Busby (Octet), L. Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Wé McDonald (NBC's The Voice), and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

As previously announced, Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) will receive the newly renamed Michael Friedman Award, honoring her pursuit of social justice throughout her life and career. Producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill) and the producing company Level Forward (Slave Play) will also be honored. Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin will direct the event.