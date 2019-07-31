Ken Barnett and More Join Kathleen Chalfant in Novenas for a Lost Hospital

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Cusi Cram's Novenas for a Lost Hospital, the first production of the company's 25th anniversary season. The show will run September 5-October 13 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, with opening night set for September 19.

Ken Barnett, Goussy Celestin, Justin Genna, Steven Jeltsch, Alvin Keith, Shayne Lebron-Acevedo, Kelly McAndrew, Noriko Omichi, Rafael Sánchez, Laura Vogels, and Natalie Woolams-Torres join the previously announced Kathleen Chalfant in the production.

Directed by Rattlestick artistic director Daniella Topol, and featuring dramaturgy by Guy Lancaster, the creative team includes Edisa Weeks (choreographer), Carolyn Mraz (set designer), Ari Fulton (costume designer), Stacey Derosier (lighting designer), Brian Hickey & Sinan Zafar (co-sound designers), Serge Ossorguine (composer), Rhys Alexander (props designer), Em Weinstein (associate director), P. Tyler Britt (Stage Manager), Jenny Snyder (production manager), Aaron Gonzalez (technical director), Lannyl Stephens (creative partner), and Tara Rubin (casting).

Novenas for a Lost Hospital, according to a press release, "sets out to remember and celebrate St. Vincent's Hospital, the 161-year-old Catholic institution that treated victims of calamities from the sinking of the Titanic to September 11th. Guided by Saint Elizabeth Seton (Chalfant) and inspired by the caretakers and patients of St. Vincent's Hospital, this unique event takes a 60-person audience on an uplifting journey from an enclosed West Village garden to Rattlestick's intimate theater to the NYC AIDS Memorial Park."