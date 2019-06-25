Judith Ivey, James Saito, and More to Star in Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements

Lincoln Center Theater has announced a new production for its 2019-20 season: Greater Clements, a new play by Samuel D. Hunter (Lewiston/Clarkston), to be directed by Davis McCallum, beginning previews on Thursday, November 14, ahead of an opening night on Monday, December 9, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

In Greater Clements, according to a press release, "the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (Judith Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (James Saito) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly fifty years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at seventeen might still be possible today."

Along with Ivey and Saito, the production will star Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Kate MacCluggage, and Haley Sakamoto. The creative team will include Dane Laffrey (sets), Kaye Voyce (costumes), Yi Zhao (lighting), and Fitz Patton (original music and sound).