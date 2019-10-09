See John Keating, Andrus Nichols, and More in the Coop's Terra Firma

The Coop has released photos of Terra Firma, the new theater company's very first production. Written by Barbara Hammond, the play began performances September 27 at the Baruch Performing Arts Center, and will open on October 10. See some of the photos below.

Andrus Nichols stars in Terra Firma.

(© Ashley Garrett)

Directed by Shana Cooper and inspired by a real life event, Terra Firma is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, years after a conflict known as the Big War, where a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation, and spars with different concepts of what makes a citizen, a country and a civilization.

Gerardo Rodriguez stars in Terra Firma.

(© Ashley Garrett)

The cast features John Keating (Jones), Daniel José Molina (Teddy), Andrus Nichols (The Queen), Tom O'Keefe (The Hostage), Gerardo Rodriguez (Roy), T. Ryder Smith (The Diplomat), and Mark Bedard (understudy for Roy, Jones, the Hostage, the Diplomat, and Teddy).

John Keating and Tom O'Keefe star in Terra Firma.

(© Ashley Garrett)

Terra Firma was originally a commission for the Royal Court Theatre.