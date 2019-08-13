Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blake Jenner, and More to Join Peter Dinklage in Cyrano

The New Group has announced the rest of the cast for the off-Broadway premiere of Cyrano, adapted from Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac by Erica Schmidt and featuring music by the National's Aaron and Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger of the National and Carin Besser. The production will run October 12-November 24 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, November 7.

Joining the previously announced Peter Dinklage will be Ritchie Coster (De Guiche), Josh A. Dawson (Le Bret), Hillary Fisher (Orange Girl), Christopher Gurr (Jodelet), Blake Jenner (Christian), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Roxanne), Nehal Joshi (Ragueneau), Grace McLean (Chaperone Marie), Erika Olson (Swing), and Scott Stangland (Montgomery).

Schmidt will direct the production, which will also feature choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman. The rest of the creative team will include Christine Jones and Amy Rubin (scenic design), Tom Broecker (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), and Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music supervision).

Described as "a raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt (All the Fine Boys) mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning."