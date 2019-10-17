See Photos of Emily Davis, Becca Blackwell, and More in Is This a Room

Vineyard Theatre has released photos of its production of Is This a Room, a new play conceived and directed by Tina Satter. Currently in previews, it will to open on Monday, October 21, and will run through November 10. See the photos below.

Peter Simpson, Emily Davis, and T.L. Thompson star in Tina Satter's Is This a Room.

(© Carol Rosegg)

Is This a Room originated with a limited run in January 2019 at the Kitchen in New York City. The Vineyard production will feature the complete cast from the Kitchen, including Emily C. Davis (Seagull (Thinking of You)) as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell (High Maintenance) as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson (Middletown) as Agent Garrick, and T.L. Thompson (Straight White Men) as Agent Taylor.

T.L. Thompson, Peter Simpson, and Emily Davis star in Is This a Room at the Vineyard Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

The story is described as follows: "A true story, still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner (Davis) is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. Reality remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. The FBI transcript of her interrogation is the heart of Is This A Room, conceived as a play and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, in which an extraordinary human drama unfolds between the complex and witty Reality, and the agents who question her. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally."

Becca Blackwell, T.L. Thompson, and Peter Simpson star in Is This a Room.

(© Carol Rosegg)

The creative team includes scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, original score and sound design by Sanae Yamada, and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos.