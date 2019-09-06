For Colored Girls... Revival Extends at Public Theater

The Public Theater has announced an extension for the upcoming New York revival of Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. It will now run for an additional week, through Sunday, November 24.

In addition, Sasha Allen will replace the previously announced Jocelyn Bioh, who has withdrawn due to scheduling conflicts, as Lady in Blue.

The rest of the cast features Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), and Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple). Leah C. Gardiner will direct the production, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

For Colored Girls... is described as follows: "Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism."