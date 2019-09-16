First Look at the Coop's Terra Firma in Rehearsals

Terra Firma, the inaugural production from the new theater company the Coop, has released photos from the rehearsal room. Written by Barbara Hammond, the play begins performances September 27 at the Baruch Performing Arts Center ahead of an October 10 opening.

Gerardo Rodriguez and Tom O'Keefe in rehearsal for Terra Firma.

(© Ashley Garrett)

Directed by Shana Cooper and inspired by a real life event, Terra Firma is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, years after a conflict known as the Big War, where a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation, and spars with different concepts of what makes a citizen, a country and a civilization.

Andrus Nichols rehearses a scene with Rodriguez.

(© Ashley Garrett)

The cast features John Keating (Jones), Daniel José Molina (Teddy), Andrus Nichols (The Queen), Tom O'Keefe (The Hostage), Gerardo Rodriguez (Roy), T. Ryder Smith (The Diplomat), and Mark Bedard (Understudy for Roy, Jones, The Hostage, The Diplomat, and Teddy).

O'Keefe and Daniel José Molina prep a scene for Terra Firma, beginning performances September 27 at the Baruch Performing Arts Center.

(© Ashley Garrett)

Terra Firma was originally a commission for the Royal Court Theatre.