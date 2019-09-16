First Look at the Coop's Terra Firma in Rehearsals
The brand-new theater company launches its inaugural production.
Terra Firma, the inaugural production from the new theater company the Coop, has released photos from the rehearsal room. Written by Barbara Hammond, the play begins performances September 27 at the Baruch Performing Arts Center ahead of an October 10 opening.
Directed by Shana Cooper and inspired by a real life event, Terra Firma is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, years after a conflict known as the Big War, where a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation, and spars with different concepts of what makes a citizen, a country and a civilization.
The cast features John Keating (Jones), Daniel José Molina (Teddy), Andrus Nichols (The Queen), Tom O'Keefe (The Hostage), Gerardo Rodriguez (Roy), T. Ryder Smith (The Diplomat), and Mark Bedard (Understudy for Roy, Jones, The Hostage, The Diplomat, and Teddy).
Terra Firma was originally a commission for the Royal Court Theatre.