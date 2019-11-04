Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof Revival to Host Benefit Evening for YES Project

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will partner with the YES Project/Youth Equity Science for a special evening on Wednesday, November 6. The benefit will include a VIP reception followed by the performance of the musical at 8pm and a postshow talkback with the cast. Director Joel Grey will cohost the VIP reception at Chez Josephine at 5pm before the performance at Stage 42. For more information on the event, click here.

The YES Project/Youth Equity Science is a collaboration between mental health, legal, and human rights experts to translate mental health research into policies, programs, and practices that fight stigma, decrease suicide, and support the mental health of LGBT youth in the US and globally.

Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, and features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, an Israeli actor/director, just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof cast features Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde.

The production was first presented by NYTF at the Museum of Jewish Heritage where it ran from July 4, 2018-December 30, 2018. As previously announced, the current off-Broadway run at Stage 42 will end on January 5, 2020.