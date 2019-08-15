Conor McPherson's Dublin Carol Sets Fall Revival

Irish Repertory Theatre will present Conor McPherson's Dublin Carol, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly. Performances will begin September 20 ahead of an October 1 opening on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with a limited run scheduled through November 10.

Dublin Carol is described as follows: "John Plunkett is haunted by memories of a shameful past and shattered life. On Christmas Eve, an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter, Mary, forces John to confront his demons and grapple with his chance at redemption." The play premiered in 2000 at the Royal Court in London and made its US premiere at the Atlantic Theater in 2003. Dublin Carol is Irish Rep's sixth McPherson play, past productions including St. Nicholas (2010), The Weir (2013 and 2015), Port Authority (2014), Shining City (2016), and The Seafarer (2018).

The cast of Dublin Carol will feature Jeffrey Bean (The Thanksgiving Play) as John, Cillian Hegarty (March Alien) as Mark, and Sarah Street (The O'Casey Cycle) as Mary.

The creative team will include set design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by M. Florian Staab and Ryan Rumery, and properties by Sven Henry Nelson. Jeff Davolt serves as production stage manager.