Company XIV Announces Another Queen of Hearts Extension

Company XIV has announced a nine-week extension of the world premiere of Queen of Hearts. The show will now run through Saturday, November 2, at Théâtre XIV. The production's final week will include special Halloween-themed "Mad Masquerade" performances.

Queen of Hearts is choreographed and directed by Austin McCormick. The cast features LEXXE, Michael Cunio, Storm Marrero, Lilin Lace, Marcy Richardson, Sam Urdang, Allison Ulrich, Nicholas Katen, Ross Katen, Jourdan Epstein, Làszlò Major, Ryan Redmond, Jacoby Pruitt, Ian Spring, Nolan McKew, and Ashley Dragon.

Queen of Hearts is inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Company XIV's reimagining includes circus, opera, magic, baroque dance, and amazing visuals. The show features costume and set design by Zane Pihlstrom, lighting design by Jeanette Yew, and makeup design by Sarah Cimino.