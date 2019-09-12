Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney Announces Cast

Casting has been announced for Keen Co.'s first play of the new season: Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney, set to run October 8-November 16 at Theatre Row, with opening night set for October 23. Paul O'Brien, Pamela Sabaughm, and Tommy Schrider will star in the production, which is helmed by artistic director Jonathan Silverstein.

The play is described as follows: "Having lost her sight at infancy, Molly Sweeney (Sabaugh) knows the world through touch, sound, taste, and smell. When her hopeful husband (Schrider) and ambitious doctor (O'Brien) propose an operation to restore her sight, Molly and those around her begin to understand that things may not all be as they appear. Brian Friel, Ireland's master storyteller, creates a riveting contemporary drama about the unexpected consequences of a medical miracle."

The design team includes Steven Kemp (scenic), Jennifer Paar (costume), Anshuman Bhatia (lighting), and Fan Zhang (sound).