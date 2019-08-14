British Comic Luisa Omielan to Make American Debut in God Is a Woman

Soho Playhouse has announced that it will host the American debut of British stand-up comedian Lousia Omielan, with her show God Is a Woman. The show will run September 12-October 6.

Luise Omielan has sold out shows across both the UK and Australia, and is the first British comedian ever to receive a BAFTA Breakthrough Award.

God Is a Woman features Omielan's award-winning stand-up comedy, focused around the topic of religion.