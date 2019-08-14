TheaterMania Logo
British Comic Luisa Omielan to Make American Debut in God Is a Woman

The show will run off-Broadway for four weeks.

Luisa Omielan with her dog, Bernie.
(photo courtesy of Dan Demello Public Relations)

Soho Playhouse has announced that it will host the American debut of British stand-up comedian Lousia Omielan, with her show God Is a Woman. The show will run September 12-October 6.

Luise Omielan has sold out shows across both the UK and Australia, and is the first British comedian ever to receive a BAFTA Breakthrough Award.

God Is a Woman features Omielan's award-winning stand-up comedy, focused around the topic of religion.

